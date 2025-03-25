Mina Shirakawa Reportedly Set to Exit STARDOM, Move to United States

Mina Shirakawa’s days in STARDOM are coming to an end, according to a new report. Tokyo Sports reports that the STARDOM star is set to leave the company when her contract expires at the end of the month and is likely to head to the US afterward. She reportedly told STARDOM of her intent to leave at the end of 2024

Shirakawa has been a semi-regular performer for AEW and NJPW in the US and is currently advertised for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 11th. (Fightful Select has confirmed that she’s headed for AEW and that a press conference is planned for this week.

Shirakawa has reportedly planned this for quite a while and she had previously said she was planning to move to America.