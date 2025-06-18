Mina Shirakawa Was Shocked When Her Theme Song Was Changed At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Close Up (via Fightful), Mina Shirakawa said that she was surprised when her theme song got changed after her match at AEW Dynamite Beach Break. Shirakawa originally came out to a new song, but after fans reacted negatively on social media, Tony Khan made the call to change it back after her match was over.

She said: “So, for returning to AEW, AEW debut, I want to change something… My friend made me a song, a new song and so, I love that track. I love the song. But, maybe, my fans loving my old one. Yeah, because very iconic. Tony (Khan), during match, changed my music… Yeah, I win (Shirakawa started singing the tune of her original theme). So maybe I feel, oh, it was mistake. So after match, I asked Tony, ‘Oh, so my music, what happened?…’ He loved the old one. But I love both of music. But, maybe (the old song) is very Mina-style, very iconic…“