Mina Shirakawa Was Shocked By Mariah May’s Turn On Toni Storm, Talks Return To US
Mina Shirakawa says she was not expecting to see Mariah May turn on Toni Storm. The STARDOM star, who was part of a storyline with May and Storm leading into a match with the latter at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about heading back to the US and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:
On returning to the US: “After my match with Toni, someone from AEW asked me, ‘When can you come next? We want you to come back soon.’ I fought Toni and saw how popular she is. That’s when my competitive spirit was ignited. I also wanted the fans here to say more times, ‘Mina is the best.'”
On May’s turn on Storm: “It was a shock. Personally, I wanted to do something interesting with the three of us. I don’t know what Mariah thinks of me or what she might do to me, so I want to find out.”