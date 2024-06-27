Mina Shirakawa Plans To Take Everything From Toni Storm at AEW Forbidden Door

In a digital exclusive following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa promised that she would take everything from Toni Storm at AEW Forbidden Door, including Mariah May.

She said: “Toni Storm, why don’t you want Mina? Because I’m better in STARDOM? Because I’m better in AEW? Or because Mariah was mine before she was yours? The door is not forbidden. I came to stay. I will take your title and your girl, and I will go to Wembley Stadium, where everybody wants Mina. When I beat you, shake my hand, give me a kiss, and tell me I am the better woman. Chin up, tits out, and watch out for Mina.”