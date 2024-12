Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura Announced For AEW Collision

Mina Shirakawa will battle Emi Sakura on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The match was announced by Tony Khan on Tuesday evening.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa