Mina Shirakawa Wants To Defend The AEW Women’s World Title In AEW & STARDOM

If Mina Shirakawa wins the AEW Women’s World Championship at Forbidden Door tonight, she wants to defend it in both AEW and STARDOM. Shirakawa battles Toni Storm for the title at Sunday’s PPV and she spoke about her plans as champion in an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast.

“Our situation has changed. It is getting better and better, day by day,” she said. “I feel Stardom is the closest ring to the world. I feel a responsibility to go back and forth between the US and Japan. My task for Stardom is to make it more worldwide. If I am AEW Champion, I want to do a title match in AEW and Stardom.”

Forbidden Door airs live tonight on PPV.