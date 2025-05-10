Mina Shirakawa Wants to Wrestle Mercedes Mone in AEW

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Mina Shirakawa said that she is hoping to have a match with Merdeces Mone sometime when they are both in AEW. Shirakawa is rumored to sign with AEW after moving to live in the United States full-time. Mone and Shirakawa had a match last night at Resurgence for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Openweight Title, but both lost to AZM.

Mina Shirakawa said, “Me and Mercedes, our single match was only in Japan, so I want to wrestle again in AEW, we should. So I could not join the [Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup] Tournament. I was still in STARDOM… I want to challenge for the belt.”