wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Wants to Wrestle Mercedes Mone in AEW
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Mina Shirakawa said that she is hoping to have a match with Merdeces Mone sometime when they are both in AEW. Shirakawa is rumored to sign with AEW after moving to live in the United States full-time. Mone and Shirakawa had a match last night at Resurgence for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Openweight Title, but both lost to AZM.
Mina Shirakawa said, “Me and Mercedes, our single match was only in Japan, so I want to wrestle again in AEW, we should. So I could not join the [Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup] Tournament. I was still in STARDOM… I want to challenge for the belt.”
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Jake Roberts Explains What Impressed Him About Antonio Inoki