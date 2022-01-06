Minor Update on Jake Atlas Following Injury At AEW Rampage Taping

As we reported last night, Jake Atlas appeared to have suffered some sort of knee injury during his match with Adam Cole at the AEW Rampage tapings. He came down on his leg wrong during a springboard spot and then appeared to have trouble putting weight on it. It was noted at the time that he was believed to have blown out his knee.

While the exact nature of the injury is still unknown, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Atlas is scheduled for an MRI and there is some belief that he could be okay.