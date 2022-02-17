wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Announced for Five GCW Shows Starting With The Collective in Dallas
– As previously reported, Minoru Suzuki is returning to the US for some NJPW appearances in April, but that’s not all. GCW announced today that Suzuki is booked for a group of shows from March 31 through April 23, including The Collective in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the list of dates and GCW’s announcement below:
* March 31 – Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in Dallas, Texas
* April 1 – Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 in Dallas, Texas
* April 9 – Los Angeles, California
* April 10 – San Francisco, California
* April 23 – Detroit, Michigan
