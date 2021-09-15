Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson & More Set For NJPW Strong Showdown in Philadelphia

The first two matches are official for NJPW Strong Showdown in Philadelphia, including a bout between Minoru Suzuki and Chris Dickinson. NJPW has announced that Dickinson will face Suzuki on the October 16th and 17th show, while Will Ospreay will battle Alex Zayne.

The show is set for Philadelphia and will air on NJPW World and FITE TV. The full announcement reads:

First Matches Official for STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia!【NJoA】

2300 Arena in Philly gets two major singles matchups.

On October 16 & 17, NJPW STRONG sees two nights of tapings in Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena. Fans in Philly will get a stacked lineup over two nights, with the first singles matchups now able to be revealed.

NIGHT ONE, October 16: Dickinson vs Suzuki!

A first time ever singles encounter will see the Dirty Daddy Chris Dickinson go toe to toe with Minoru Suzuki. At one point scheduled for independent events before the COVID pandemic disrupted the entire wrestling world, NJPW STRONG can now bring about this fated dream match. Dickinson is as respected as they come as a striker and grappler, but can he match up with the King? This is an encounter you will need to witness live and in person at the 2300 Arena next month!

NIGHT TWO October 17: Zayne vs Ospreay!

Night two in Philadelphia will see Alex Zayne in singles action against “IWGP World Heavyweight Champion” Will Ospreay. Alex Zayne was a viral sensation when he first got the opportunity to compete in NJPW STRONG, and after a brief sojourn to WWE, returns to STRONG with a huge test awaiting him. Whether his title claims are legitimate or not, Ospreay is indisputably one of the best wrestlers in the world, but could Zayne surprise the Commonwealth kingpin in Philly?

Stay tuned for more Showdown announcements in the weeks to come!