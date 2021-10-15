wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki ‘Coming Soon’ To Impact Wrestling

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki AEW All Out

Minoru Suzuki is Impact Wrestling-bound, with a vignette teasing his arrival aired on tonight’s show. Thursday night’s episode saw a video release which announced the New Japan legend as “coming soon.”

Suzuki is set to compete on this week’s AEW Rampage against Bryan Danielson on the “Buy In” pre-show.

