Minoru Suzuki ‘Coming Soon’ To Impact Wrestling
October 14, 2021 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki is Impact Wrestling-bound, with a vignette teasing his arrival aired on tonight’s show. Thursday night’s episode saw a video release which announced the New Japan legend as “coming soon.”
Suzuki is set to compete on this week’s AEW Rampage against Bryan Danielson on the “Buy In” pre-show.
.@suzuki_D_minoru – coming soon! #IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/FrxOgAIbNb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021