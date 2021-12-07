Minoru Suzuki Set To Team With Maki Itoh & Chris Brookes At Upcoming DDT Pro Event

Minoru Suzuki and Maki Itoh are officially set to join forces at DDT Pro’s Never Mind event on December 26, as the duo will team up with Chris Brookes to take on the trio of Yukio Sakaguchi, Kazusada Higuchi, and Saki Akai.

Itoh took to Twitter to share her reaction, stating that “MINORU SUZUKI JOINS NEO ITOH RESPECT ARMY.”

The match will mark Suzuki’s first appearance in DDT since 2017.

You can view the announcement and Itoh’s reaction below.