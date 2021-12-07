wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki Set To Team With Maki Itoh & Chris Brookes At Upcoming DDT Pro Event

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
DDT Pro

Minoru Suzuki and Maki Itoh are officially set to join forces at DDT Pro’s Never Mind event on December 26, as the duo will team up with Chris Brookes to take on the trio of Yukio Sakaguchi, Kazusada Higuchi, and Saki Akai.

Itoh took to Twitter to share her reaction, stating that “MINORU SUZUKI JOINS NEO ITOH RESPECT ARMY.”

The match will mark Suzuki’s first appearance in DDT since 2017.

You can view the announcement and Itoh’s reaction below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DDT Pro, Maki Itoh, Minoru Suzuki, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading