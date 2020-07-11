wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki to Miss New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion Due to Fever Symptoms

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki NJPW No Soul

Minoru Suzuki is out of the New Japan Cup finals and NJPW Dominion due to a fever. NJPW has announced that Suzuki has developed a fever and is missing this weekend’s shows as a precautionary measure.

The announcement notes that due to the absence, tonight’s New Japan Cup has been changed to Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. Kanemaru is replacing Suzuki in the match.

