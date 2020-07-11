wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki to Miss New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion Due to Fever Symptoms
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki is out of the New Japan Cup finals and NJPW Dominion due to a fever. NJPW has announced that Suzuki has developed a fever and is missing this weekend’s shows as a precautionary measure.
The announcement notes that due to the absence, tonight’s New Japan Cup has been changed to Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. Kanemaru is replacing Suzuki in the match.
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Big Show Recalls Being Concerned New Day Would Ruin Kofi Kingston’s Career, Warned Him Not to Do It