Minoru Suzuki Needed Seven Stitches After AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki got busted open on his right eye during a match with Jon Moxley. In a post on Twitter, Emi Sakura revealed that Suzuki needed seven stitches to close the wound. She posted a video which shows him walking backstage after being treated by AEW’s medical team. She asks him how the match with Moxley was, and he tells her that she’s annoying and to go away.