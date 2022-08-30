Minoru Suzuki on Upcoming Return to the US: ‘I Am Hungry’

– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to the United States in October with NJPW Strong Showdown in Los Angeles. Minoru Suzuki is confirmed to be working the event. Suzuki issued a statement last night on his Twitter on his upcoming return to the states scheduled for that month.

Minoru Suzuki wrote, “I am planning to go to America for a month in October. I want to fight. I have a few appointments with some worthy opponents, but there are still some dates available. I am hungry…”

NJPW Strong Showdown is scheduled for October 16. The event will be held at The Vermont Hollywood.