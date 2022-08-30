wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki on Upcoming Return to the US: ‘I Am Hungry’

August 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, NJPW is returning to the United States in October with NJPW Strong Showdown in Los Angeles. Minoru Suzuki is confirmed to be working the event. Suzuki issued a statement last night on his Twitter on his upcoming return to the states scheduled for that month.

Minoru Suzuki wrote, “I am planning to go to America for a month in October. I want to fight. I have a few appointments with some worthy opponents, but there are still some dates available. I am hungry…”

NJPW Strong Showdown is scheduled for October 16. The event will be held at The Vermont Hollywood.

