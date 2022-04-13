Minoru Suzuki Plans to Make Samoa Joe Suffer Tonight

– On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe in a blockbuster matchup. Ahead of tonight’s show, Suzuki spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the title match. Below are some highlights.

Minoru Suzuki on his plan to make Samoa Joe suffer: “Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself. I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer.”

On how people act brave until they face him: “People are brave until they step into the ring with me. Hopefully, Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done.”

On representing NJPW for this matchup: “I am wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And that is what I want—I am aiming for the IWGP title.”

The match will go down live tonight on AEW Dynamite. The show will air on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.