Minoru Suzuki Reacts To Facing Samoa Joe On 4.13.22 Dynamite

ROH Television Champion Minoru Suzuki has sent a stern warning to Samoa Joe. Suzuki will put his gold on the line against Joe on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Suzuki promised that Joe will be in for a world of hurt.

“Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself. I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer. People are brave until they step into the ring with me. Hopefully, Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done. I hurt people, that is what I do. Samoa Joe is going to feel a lot of pain.”