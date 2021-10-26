Minoru Suzuki Returning to Japan After Concluding US Tour

– Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki posted that he’s traveling back to Japan after concluding his impressive two-month tour in the US that saw him appear in AEW, Impact Wrestling, and GCW. Suzuki wrote the following in the caption of his Instagram post, showing him leaving his hotel (via Google Translate):

“Thank You America. The entire two-month long tour “Minoru Suzuki’s Alone National Circuit Tour” (long laughter) has been completed, and I’m leaving the hotel for the airport. Two months spent with American professional wrestling fans. I carved a lot of experience and wounds on my body. No…I’m getting stronger again. You can live anywhere in the world with professional wrestling! See you next time…I’m the KING!”

Suzuki’s tour included matchups against Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW. Additionally, he taped an advertised match against Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling last night in Las Vegas, NEvada.