Minoru Suzuki Set to Compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7

Minoru Suzuki’s US tour will roll through Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 this coming weekend. Barnett announced via Twitter on Sunday that Suzuki will face Chris Barnett at the show, which is set to take place on October 23rd in Los Angeles on Friday.

You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas

* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos

* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura

* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie

* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson