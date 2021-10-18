wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Set to Compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7
Minoru Suzuki’s US tour will roll through Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 this coming weekend. Barnett announced via Twitter on Sunday that Suzuki will face Chris Barnett at the show, which is set to take place on October 23rd in Los Angeles on Friday.
You can see the updated lineup for the show below:
* Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas
* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin
* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos
* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura
* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie
* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
Done.
Bloodsport is the perfect environment for two to bring this kind of grudge.
Get ready for violence.
Chris Dickinson will take on Minoru Suzuki this Friday.
A match years in making that turned personal.
Don't miss it!https://t.co/lyXicq1yyw https://t.co/03U7u4iTf1 pic.twitter.com/bcAEXSM6LK
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Carmella On Emotions Of Being Drafted From WWE SmackDown To Raw, Working With Liv Morgan
- Former WWE Wrestler To Debut For NJPW Strong Next Month (SPOILERS)
- Bret Hart Remembers Drawing Wrestlers In Orgies On Locker Room Blackboard
- Kevin Nash Apologizes to The Rock for How He Treated Him After Coming Back to WWE in 2002