Minoru Suzuki Set For DEFY Kingdom Come

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki is headed to DEFY Wrestling for its October 29th show. DEFY announced on Monday that the wrestling legend will compete at Kingdom Come on October 29th in Seattle, Washington.

Tickets for the event go on sale on August 26th, with susbscribers to the DEFY Patreon able to get tickets on August 25th.

