Minoru Suzuki Set For DEFY Kingdom Come
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki is headed to DEFY Wrestling for its October 29th show. DEFY announced on Monday that the wrestling legend will compete at Kingdom Come on October 29th in Seattle, Washington.
Tickets for the event go on sale on August 26th, with susbscribers to the DEFY Patreon able to get tickets on August 25th.
[ BREAKING ]
鈴木みのる – 鈴木軍!
MINORU SUZUKI enters the DEFY ring!
🎟️TICKETS | On Sale Schedule:
Patreon Presale: THR AUG 25 at 1PM
General On Sale: FRI AUG 26 at 10AM https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR
🏴DEFY | KINGDOM COME
🗓️ SAT, 10/29 | 8pm | 16+
📍Washington Hall#KingdomCome pic.twitter.com/yANK4I2X3k
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) August 22, 2022