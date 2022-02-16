wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki Set For Two NJPW US Shows

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki NJPW Lonestar Shootout Image Credit: NJPW

Minoru Suzuki is making his way back to the US for two shows in Texas and Chicago. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the legendary wrestling star will part of NJPW Lonestar Shootout in Dallas on April 1st, as well as Windy City Riot on April 16th.

You can see the announcement below:

