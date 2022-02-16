wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Set For Two NJPW US Shows
Minoru Suzuki is making his way back to the US for two shows in Texas and Chicago. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the legendary wrestling star will part of NJPW Lonestar Shootout in Dallas on April 1st, as well as Windy City Riot on April 16th.
You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING❗️
Minoru Suzuki is coming back to the US!
4/1 Lonestar Shootout: https://t.co/R9pCC50OKA
4/16 Windy City Riot:https://t.co/z7oQXt16au#njRiot #njLonestar pic.twitter.com/nlw70W2VzX
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 16, 2022
