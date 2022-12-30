wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Minoru Suzuki GCW 2022 tour Image Credit: GCW

As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.

Minoru Suzuki

