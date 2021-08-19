wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki Set to Work Four Dates for GCW Staring Next Month

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Minoru Suzuki NJPW G1 Climax 27 Non-WWE GCW

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Minoru Suzuki is returning to work four upcoming shows starting later next month. You can see the announcement dates for Suzuki’s upcoming GCW appearances in the US below:

