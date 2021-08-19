wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Set to Work Four Dates for GCW Staring Next Month
August 19, 2021
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Minoru Suzuki is returning to work four upcoming shows starting later next month. You can see the announcement dates for Suzuki’s upcoming GCW appearances in the US below:
MINORU SUZUKI returns to GCW for 4 big shows!
9/17 – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/HDL7c5erzu
9/24 – New York City
(On sale 8/20)https://t.co/Bls3tHSmjy
10/10 – Atlantic City
Details Soon
10/23 – Los Angeles
Details Soon
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 19, 2021
