Minoru Suzuki Set to Work Four Dates for GCW Staring Next Month

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Minoru Suzuki is returning to work four upcoming shows starting later next month. You can see the announcement dates for Suzuki’s upcoming GCW appearances in the US below:

*BREAKING* The LEGEND is BACK… MINORU SUZUKI returns to GCW for 4 big shows! 9/17 – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/HDL7c5erzu 9/24 – New York City

(On sale 8/20)https://t.co/Bls3tHSmjy 10/10 – Atlantic City

Details Soon 10/23 – Los Angeles

Details Soon More info TBA… pic.twitter.com/XXahx8eOix — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 19, 2021