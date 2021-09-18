wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki to Face Nick Gage at GCW Event in October
– During last night’s GCW Highest in the Room event, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki competed in the main event, where he defeated Jonathan Gresham. After the match, Nick Gage came out and had a confrontation with Suzuki.
Gage challenged Suzuki to a match, which Suzuki then accepted. The match is now scheduled for the upcoming GCW card set for October 23 in Los Angeles, California (h/t Fightful). You can see some photos and clips from the Suzuki and Gage confrontation at the event below.
Thanks @GCWrestling_ #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/DM2vvRV3s3
— enterpainment (@enterPAINment_) September 18, 2021
2021 is crazy. #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/y8GS7pCojw
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) September 18, 2021
NICK GAGE WANT SMOKE WITH SUZUKI!?!?? #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/20JyQcaj6J
— Big Willie-isms | Goku Black and Mild (@bigwillieisms) September 18, 2021
Nick Gage and Suzuki in the same ring! THIS IS CRAZY!!! #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/nmVNVTwuSr
— Big Willie-isms | Goku Black and Mild (@bigwillieisms) September 18, 2021
GAGE AND SUZUKI OFF THE RIP! #GCWHighest pic.twitter.com/qrLyNnbDax
— Big Willie-isms | Goku Black and Mild (@bigwillieisms) September 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Several NXT Stars Reportedly Passed On Contract Extensions In 2019
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations
- Matt Riddle Confirms He Got Backstage Heat For His Roman Reigns Comments
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction