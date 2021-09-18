wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki to Face Nick Gage at GCW Event in October

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s GCW Highest in the Room event, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki competed in the main event, where he defeated Jonathan Gresham. After the match, Nick Gage came out and had a confrontation with Suzuki.

Gage challenged Suzuki to a match, which Suzuki then accepted. The match is now scheduled for the upcoming GCW card set for October 23 in Los Angeles, California (h/t Fightful). You can see some photos and clips from the Suzuki and Gage confrontation at the event below.

