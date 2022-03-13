wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki vs. Blake Christian Set For GCW: Paranoid Next Month

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki is headed back to GCW next month, where he’ll face Blake Christian. GCW announced on Sunday that the two will face off at GCW: Paranoid on April 9th.

You can see the announcement below. Previously set for the show are AJ Gray vs. Swerve Strickland, Bussy vs. The Briscoes, and Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich. GCW: Paranoid will stream on FITE TV.

