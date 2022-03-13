wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. Blake Christian Set For GCW: Paranoid Next Month
March 13, 2022 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki is headed back to GCW next month, where he’ll face Blake Christian. GCW announced on Sunday that the two will face off at GCW: Paranoid on April 9th.
You can see the announcement below. Previously set for the show are AJ Gray vs. Swerve Strickland, Bussy vs. The Briscoes, and Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich. GCW: Paranoid will stream on FITE TV.
*LA UPDATE!*
Just Signed:
MINORU SUZUKI
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
BUSSY vs BRISCOES
AJ GRAY vs SWERVE
DICKINSON vs MASHA
CHRIS BEY
SGC
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/fTo0KhovrZ
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sat 4/9 – 8PM PST
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/9KFovQuojW
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 13, 2022
