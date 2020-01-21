wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson Set for Bloodsport III
– GCW and Josh Barnett have announced another matchup for the upcoming Bloodsport III event scheduled in April. Joining the lineup is Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson. As previously reported, the former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett will be facing Jon Moxley at the upcoming card.
GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 in Ybor City, Florida. Tickets are on sale now at Event Brite. You can check out the announcement below.
*BLOODSPORT UPDATE*
Just Signed: Minoru Suzuki
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III
Thursday, April 2nd – 8pm
Ybor City, FL
You want hard hitting, bone crushing action?
We got that.
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III Minoru Suzuki vs Chris Dickinson
