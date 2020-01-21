Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson Set for Bloodsport III

– GCW and Josh Barnett have announced another matchup for the upcoming Bloodsport III event scheduled in April. Joining the lineup is Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson. As previously reported, the former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett will be facing Jon Moxley at the upcoming card.

GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 in Ybor City, Florida. Tickets are on sale now at Event Brite. You can check out the announcement below.