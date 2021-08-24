wrestling / News

Minoru Suzuki vs. Daniel Garcia Set For WCPW Show

August 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki is heading to West Coast Pro Wrestling for a match with AEW’s Daniel Garcia. WCPW announced on Monday night that the NJPW star will face Garcia at their No Leaf Clover show on October 8th.

The show takes place in San Francisco, California. Suzuki is also set to work four shows for GCW next month.

