Minoru Suzuki vs. Daniel Garcia Set For WCPW Show
Minoru Suzuki is heading to West Coast Pro Wrestling for a match with AEW’s Daniel Garcia. WCPW announced on Monday night that the NJPW star will face Garcia at their No Leaf Clover show on October 8th.
The show takes place in San Francisco, California. Suzuki is also set to work four shows for GCW next month.
