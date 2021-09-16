Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela Set For GCW The Aftermath

wrestling / News
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Minoru Suzuki and Joey Janela for GCW The Aftermath on October 10. The event happens at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is the first time the two have faced off.
Suzuki was originally supposed to appear for GCW last year, in a match against Orange Cassidy, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.
