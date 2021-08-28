wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Set to Face Jonathan Gresham at GCW Highest in the Room
August 27, 2021 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki is set to battle Jonathan Gresham at GCW’s Highest in the Room show. GCW has announced that the two will face off in a first-time ever match at the show, which takes place on September 17th and airs on FITE TV.
The show will air from Los Angeles and also features Nick Gage, 2 Cold Scorpio, Alex Zayne, and EFFY, among others.
