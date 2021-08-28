Minoru Suzuki Set to Face Jonathan Gresham at GCW Highest in the Room

Minoru Suzuki is set to battle Jonathan Gresham at GCW’s Highest in the Room show. GCW has announced that the two will face off in a first-time ever match at the show, which takes place on September 17th and airs on FITE TV.

The show will air from Los Angeles and also features Nick Gage, 2 Cold Scorpio, Alex Zayne, and EFFY, among others.