Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi Wrestled on a Bullet Train For DDT Pro

DDT Pro Wrestling had what has to be a first for the business over the weekend, as Minoru Suzuki battled Sanshiro Takagi on a bullet train. Clips from the match have went viral, showing the two fighting in the aisle. The train was moving and had passengers as the two men fought. Both Jun Akiyama and Kenta Kobashi made cameos. Suzuki won the match with the Gotch piledriver.