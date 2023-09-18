wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi Wrestled on a Bullet Train For DDT Pro
DDT Pro Wrestling had what has to be a first for the business over the weekend, as Minoru Suzuki battled Sanshiro Takagi on a bullet train. Clips from the match have went viral, showing the two fighting in the aisle. The train was moving and had passengers as the two men fought. Both Jun Akiyama and Kenta Kobashi made cameos. Suzuki won the match with the Gotch piledriver.
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
高木が呼び込んだ助っ人は正田！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/YQRNzLHSrm
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
みのる&光留コンビが正田に集中砲火！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/Q41unkSDN8
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
新幹線名物の“硬いアイス”を売りに来たのはなんと男色ディーノ！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/fGvoi5VtWZ
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
なんとフルコスチュームの秋山準が登場！ 新幹線車内でみのると秋山が対峙！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/SsBzgOBY44
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
ロケットパンチを装着したみのるが高木を襲う！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/M17Q2asyZB
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
激闘を繰り広げている最中、車掌が切符の確認…しかしその車掌はよく見ると小橋建太さん！！！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/Qsiy1uo2gC
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
🚅史上初『新幹線プロレス』現在開催中！
高木のクローズラインをかわしたみのるはスリーパー！ さらにゴッチ式パイルドライバーへ！
📺この模様は9月24日PPV配信！https://t.co/phB9za5Wsq#新幹線プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/blv3eo01Or
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 18, 2023
