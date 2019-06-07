Various News: Minoru Suzuki Wants To Face Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, The Miz Golfs, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Minoru Suzuki said that he wants matches with Minoru Suzuki said he wants matches with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

– WWE has posted a video of The Miz playing golf at Pebble Beach before the US Open.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Howard Finkel (69), Mick Foley (54), Superstar Billy Graham (76) and Sara Lee (27).