wrestling / News
Various News: Minoru Suzuki Wants To Face Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, The Miz Golfs, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Minoru Suzuki said that he wants matches with Minoru Suzuki said he wants matches with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.
言いたいことは言うことにする。。。クリス・ジェリコ @IAmJericho 、ジョン・モクスリーとケンカしたい。プロレスしたい。世界中が世界のプロレスファンがこれを見たがってる。世界が待っている。よく聞け！オレが日本の鈴木みのるだ！
— 鈴木みのる (@suzuki_D_minoru) June 6, 2019
– WWE has posted a video of The Miz playing golf at Pebble Beach before the US Open.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Howard Finkel (69), Mick Foley (54), Superstar Billy Graham (76) and Sara Lee (27).
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over
- Bruce Prichard Reveals That Kurt Angle Blew His Original WWF Interview, Tells Sinn Bodhi TNA Fireworks Story