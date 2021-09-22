Minoru Suzuki Says He Wasn’t Sure If He Would Take Offer From US Promotion

Minoru Suzuki is working several events in the US for different companies, but he wasn’t initially certain if he would take an offer. Suzuki has worked a few matches in AEW and is set to work several GCW shows, and he spoke with NJPW about his US tour. You can check out highlights below:

On coming to the US: “Well, I had an offer from a promotion over there, and I really wasn’t sure whether I should take it. There’s the whole quarantining for two weeks when you come back deal, and it would have meant missing the G1. But as I was mulling it over, more and more offers were coming in. It kept snowballing, so I took that as a sign. Well, someone looking down, maybe. I figured that this could turn into a real chance for me, so I told my agent that I didn’t need any time off, just fill my schedule with matches. And here we are.”

On why he chose to come overseas: “When it came down to it, going to America was the bigger challenge and adventure to me personally than the G1. That’s why I chose the US. It’s not a value judgement. I said before, right? I’m not contracted. I’m not a New Japan guy. I choose all my own paths, take responsibility for all my own actions and live the way I want. There might be some morons who want to analyse those choices I make for myself, but it’s all about making my own road. It isn’t about my interest in them. They want me. There’s a lot of companies in the US. If they want me there, and the conditions are right, well I’ll head there and tear apart anybody put in front of me.”