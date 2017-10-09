Minoru Tanaka Coaching at WWE Performance Center

– Japenese wrestling icon Minoru Tanaka was coaching at the WWE Performance Center over the past week. Wrestling Inc reports that Tanaka, who was a big name in both NJPW and AJPW, led the teaching of several classes and did a shoot-style match with NXT’s Adrian Jaoude.

Per the site, there was also a shoot-style match between Nike Miller and NXT referee Darryl Sharma. Sharma is a coach at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy. Canyon Ceman and William Regal were present for both matches.