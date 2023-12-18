Miracle on 34th Street Fight Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a Miracle on 34th Street Fight for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. R-Truth will take on the Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz – If Miz loses, he can’t challenge GUNTHER again

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

* Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre