Miracle on 34th Street Fight Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Miracle on 34th Street Fight for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. R-Truth will take on the Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz – If Miz loses, he can’t challenge GUNTHER again
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh
* Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre
