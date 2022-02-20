Miranda Alize Debuts At Impact Wrestling No Surrender, Challenges Deonna Purazzo (Clips)

ROH’s Miranda Alize made her Impact Wrestling debut tonight at No Surrender, answering the open challenge from Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo offered a choice of either her ROH Women’s World Championship or the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Alize went for the ROH belt. However, she was unsuccessful as Purrazzo managed to get the win via pinfall. You can follow along with our live coverage of No Surrender here.