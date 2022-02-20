wrestling / News
Miranda Alize Debuts At Impact Wrestling No Surrender, Challenges Deonna Purazzo (Clips)
ROH’s Miranda Alize made her Impact Wrestling debut tonight at No Surrender, answering the open challenge from Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo offered a choice of either her ROH Women’s World Championship or the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Alize went for the ROH belt. However, she was unsuccessful as Purrazzo managed to get the win via pinfall. You can follow along with our live coverage of No Surrender here.
.@MirandaAlize_ has answered Deonna's Open Challenge.🔥🔥#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/BZJtoLy7Vi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@MirandaAlize_ has accepted @DeonnaPurrazzo's open challenge! pic.twitter.com/UxFWxSKgSE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
.@MirandaAlize_ always bring the heat!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/S6WtifCSVn
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@MirandaAlize_ and @DeonnaPurrazzo's are going strike for strike at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/ZXQdIQn3K7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
.@MirandaAlize_ faceplants Deonna with a spike rana!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/xw7SukrqMJ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Behold The Virtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/84Cr7FFSfU
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
All hail champ-champ @DeonnaPurrazzo! 👑#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/42uqkvznbs
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After