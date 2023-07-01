Miro Set For Action On This Week’s AEW Collision

Miro is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced that Miro will be in action against an unnamed opponent on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Lady Frost

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong

* MJF vs. TBA

* Miro vs. TBA