Miro Makes AEW In-Ring Debut on Tonight’s Dynamite (Clips)

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

Miro had his first AEW match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The former WWE star teamed with Kip Sabian against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Miro won the match for his team, locking in the camel clutch on Kiss for the submission win.

You can see clips from the match:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

