Miro Makes AEW In-Ring Debut on Tonight’s Dynamite (Clips)
Miro had his first AEW match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The former WWE star teamed with Kip Sabian against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Miro won the match for his team, locking in the camel clutch on Kiss for the submission win.
You can see clips from the match:
THE BEST MAN @ToBeMiro 😤😤😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/USf3ziE6sf
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
.@ToBeMiro with the power! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DqvaDigG1O
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
Back to back to back blows to @SonnyKissXO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zhuMBOkFtr
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
.@SonnyKissXO saves the day for @JANELABABY! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LBo5plo7qH
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
Oh what a lovely day to be @ToBeMiro! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DSjc22BXxK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
.@ToBeMiro crushes poor Sonny! 😵 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IZOooYEyji
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
