Miro Attacks Jake Roberts During AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest (Video)

– During this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest, AEW TNT champion Miro attacked WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts during the weigh-in between Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida. AEW released footage of the angle, which you can see below.

When things were escalating between Dr. Baker and Shida, Miro used the opportunity to hit Jake Roberts with a cheap shot and ran away from the ring. Miro is set to face Roberts’ client, Lance Archer, for the TNT title later tonight at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 will be broadcast live tonight on pay-per-view. The event is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Remember to tune into 411’s live, play-by-play coverage later.