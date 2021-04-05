AEW News: Miro & Brian Cage Feud On Twitter, Lance Archer Recounts Experience With Troll

– Miro and Brian Cage had some shots to trade back and forth via social media on Sunday. The whole series of exchanges began when Cage shared a clip of Miro and said he was better than his fellow AEW star, prompting Miro to fire back with:

“Stick to your gym routine”

Cage then mocked Miro for not beating Best Friends on Dynamite and references Miro’s video game habit, writing, “I mean you can come with me, that way you can beat best friends next time. We can still [play] some video games after.” Miro fired back with:

“You have worked so hard and sold out many 50 people high school gym shows.”

– Lance Archer shared his experience dealing with an anti-AEW troll while out at a store. Archer wroter:

“Real life TROLL moment yesterday at store. (Don’t think kid realized who I was w hat & mask on) Wearing AEW mask. Kid proceeded to talk trash bout AEW in a way I’ve only seen online. A. No discipline at home obviously. B. No fear of consequences in 2021! I LAUGHED LOUDLY!”