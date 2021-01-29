Miro Buys Sheamus A Gremlins Replica For His Birthday

In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that Miro bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie of the same name as a birthday gift. He also noted that Miro brought it to him directly at the restaurant they went to.

He wrote: “This isn’t awkward at all… thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro… always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin.”

Miro added: “Happy birthday, Sheamie!”