Miro Buys Sheamus A Gremlins Replica For His Birthday
January 29, 2021
In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that Miro bought him a life-size replica of the flasher Gremlin from the movie of the same name as a birthday gift. He also noted that Miro brought it to him directly at the restaurant they went to.
He wrote: “This isn’t awkward at all… thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro… always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin.”
Miro added: “Happy birthday, Sheamie!”
this isn’t awkward at all… thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro… always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin 😅 pic.twitter.com/uAG8GHMmBM
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 28, 2021
Happy birthday, Sheamie! https://t.co/Ehzvvcwuik
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) January 28, 2021
