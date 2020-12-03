Miro Calls Out ‘Coward’ Kenny Omega After The End of Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

At the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World title with help from Don Callis, and the two immediately ran off. Callis said that AEW fans could get answers on ‘Tuesday’, implying that Omega will be on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

In a video posted to Twitch, Miro called out Omega for the way he won and ran off.

He said: “We have a new champion, Kenny Omega. You are on the watch, I’m watching you. You ran away with that title like a little bitch, with a fucking baldheaded guy that he got roses all over the ring. Who is that guy anyway? It doesn’t matter though. It really does not matter. Anyways, but you guys love Kenny Omega. I guess you love running away bitches like this. I would never do that. I’m not a runner. I never hide, I never run. I take my fights one on one, I fight face to face like a man should or a woman should. I’ve said it before. Be a man or a woman, but do not be a chicken.”

He also called Inner Circle cowards for interrupting his fight with Wardlow in the Dynamite Diamond battle royal and ganging up on him to eliminate him.