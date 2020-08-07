wrestling / News

Various News: Miro Says Cesaro Gave Him Black Eye Right Before His Wedding, Wheelblocks Video Featuring Chris Jericho, Street Profits Phones

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rusev

– In a new video, Miro talks about how one time when they were in an overseas tour, Cesaro accidentally gave him a black eye right before his wedding with CJ (Lana).

– Here’s the video for The Wheelblocks song “Aces High” featuring Chris Jericho.

– Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins give an all-access look at their phones for a revealing interview.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cesaro, Rusev, Ashish

More Stories

loading