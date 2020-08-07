wrestling / News
Various News: Miro Says Cesaro Gave Him Black Eye Right Before His Wedding, Wheelblocks Video Featuring Chris Jericho, Street Profits Phones
August 7, 2020 | Posted by
– In a new video, Miro talks about how one time when they were in an overseas tour, Cesaro accidentally gave him a black eye right before his wedding with CJ (Lana).
– Here’s the video for The Wheelblocks song “Aces High” featuring Chris Jericho.
– Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins give an all-access look at their phones for a revealing interview.
