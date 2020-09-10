Miro Comments on AEW Debut, Says His Promo Was The Real Thing, Future of Twitch Channel

Miro is All Elite, and he addressed his AEW Dynamite debut in a new video posted to his account after the show. As reported, Miro appeared on Wednesday night’s show as introduced by Kip Sabian and has reportedly signed a long-term deal with the company. In the video, Miro addressed his promo on tonight’s show and the future of his Twitch channel, plus more. Highlights and the video are below:

On his arrival in AEW: “What’s up, y’all? It is I, Miro. Today’s a special day, because today is the best day ever. But it is the best day ever; it’s not just a gimmick, it’s not just a name, it’s not something I just came up with. It really is the best day ever. And you know, if you haven’t heard any of the promo, anything I said, I really meant that. Ten years, the same roof, glass ceiling, always pitched that there was this brass ring, this imaginary brass ring that — I already told you what to do with the brass ring. [laughs]

On his emotions leading up to his debut and his promo: “But yeah, the feeling is great, and I really, really felt great. I feel, through the whole day, just my feelings. Like, I was trying keep myself numb for the past two or three days. And by that I mean I was just trying to tune out of old emotions and everything that is going by. I think it was the last two days that really got to me. It got me really, really excited. The closer it got, the more excited I got. And I just — all day, just going back and forth, back and forth just thinking, ‘What should I say?’ And then it’s like, not just ‘What should I say,’ but the things that I say, I felt all those things. And I do feel all those things still. That’s why I believe this is not just a promo per se, but those were are my actual feelings. I do feel that I am the best, and I do feel the thing I said about the brass ring.”

On looking forward to working in AEW: “I’m super excited, AEW. There’s been about 95,000 people here that I’ve never worked with … But they’re all super-nice, though. Everyone is so nice here, everybody’s so receptive. Kip, man, Kip is great. Kip and Penelope, congratulations for their wedding. Since I’m going to be the best man, clearly it’s going to be the best wedding ever. And if you know me, you know I know a thing or two about weddings. You’ve seen me have about only four of them, and that’s only the ones that you know. No man, but I’m super excited about everything, I’m stoked.”

On his reaction to coming out on Dynamite: “Walking out, I felt goosebumps. I see Billy Gunn in the crowd, and see all these people. Billy Gunn was my trainer before. Knowing that he’s here, and he was so happy, man. Just seeing his smile and everybody else’s, and the crowd. Because yes, in AEW we do have crowds … and it’s just a fantastic feeling being in front of people.”

On still planning to do Twitch streams: You know I love my video games and and I love Twitch. And I will keep doing Twitch all the time. But wrestling is my love, man. I came to this country, to the United States of America to be a professional wrestler. And now I’m in the best pro wrestling promotion. And that’s all Elite Wrestling, man.”

