Miro Comments on Lana Winning Last Night’s Battle Royal

– WWE Superstar Lana is now the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. On last night’s Raw, she won a women’s battle royal to earn a title shot after enduring weeks of being slammed through a table by Nia Jax. Lana will get her title shot against Asuka next week. Following Raw, Lana’s real-life husband, former WWE Superstar Miro (aka Rusev), expressed support for his wife on Twitter.

Miro commented on his wife’s underdog status, “Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA.” Lana had to overcome a great deal of adversity before she picked up last night’s win. She was dumped by Natalya after they lost a tag team match to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. She was also put by a table again by Nia Jax during the battle royal match. You can view Miro’s tweet on Lana below: