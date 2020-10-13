wrestling / News
Miro Comments on Lana Winning Last Night’s Battle Royal
– WWE Superstar Lana is now the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. On last night’s Raw, she won a women’s battle royal to earn a title shot after enduring weeks of being slammed through a table by Nia Jax. Lana will get her title shot against Asuka next week. Following Raw, Lana’s real-life husband, former WWE Superstar Miro (aka Rusev), expressed support for his wife on Twitter.
Miro commented on his wife’s underdog status, “Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA.” Lana had to overcome a great deal of adversity before she picked up last night’s win. She was dumped by Natalya after they lost a tag team match to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. She was also put by a table again by Nia Jax during the battle royal match. You can view Miro’s tweet on Lana below:
Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 13, 2020
DID YOU FORGET?!@LanaWWE eliminates @NatbyNature to become the next challenger to @WWEAsuka's #WWERaw #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/qavcvkVPME
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Exchange At The Collective
- Eric Bischoff Reveals He Shot Content For Next Season of Dark Side of the Ring
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Do The Self-Destruction Of The Ultimate Warrior DVD, Whether He Regrets It
- Chris Jericho Recalls Decision To Leave WWE, How NJPW Reignited His Love Of Wrestling, Why He May Be Retired Without AEW