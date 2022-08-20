wrestling / News
Miro Defends Lana’s Wrestling Ability, Praises Serena Deeb
Miro has been active on Twitter, calling out a tweet from Cageside Seats that called his wife, CJ Perry, an “okish wrestler.” Perry previously wrestled as Lana in WWE.
The original tweet read: “I know we all remember Lana the okish wrestler but we should also remember Lana the excellent manager. Miro doesn’t need a mouthpiece but they could make a heck of a duo on #AEWRampage”
Miro replied: ““Lana” is a better wrestler then 95% of the entire locker room and also best manager. Your reports are “okish” at best.”
He later said that he was a “realist” and called Serena Deeb the best in the ring.
“Lana” is a better wrestler then 95% of the entire locker room and also best manager. Your reports are “okish” at best https://t.co/aLELwz6Qr4
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 20, 2022
I’m realist and i know @SerenaDeeb is the best in ring. Who is yours ?
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 20, 2022