Miro Defends Lana’s Wrestling Ability, Praises Serena Deeb

Miro has been active on Twitter, calling out a tweet from Cageside Seats that called his wife, CJ Perry, an “okish wrestler.” Perry previously wrestled as Lana in WWE.

The original tweet read: “I know we all remember Lana the okish wrestler but we should also remember Lana the excellent manager. Miro doesn’t need a mouthpiece but they could make a heck of a duo on #AEWRampage”

Miro replied: ““Lana” is a better wrestler then 95% of the entire locker room and also best manager. Your reports are “okish” at best.”

He later said that he was a “realist” and called Serena Deeb the best in the ring.

