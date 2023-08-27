– AEW All In London was not able to escape controversy. As previously reported, CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly had some sort of backstage incident that took place before the pay-per-view broadcast went live. It happened after Jack Perry’s Zero Hour pre-show match with Hook. It seems AEW star Miro, who was also in attendance at today’s event, is denying one of the accounts that is being widely reported online.

One of the earlier reports from Fightful Select indicated that Perry stepped up into Punk’s face and “bumped” him. What follows is that Punk shoved Perry in retaliation, and it’s rumored that Perry came at Punk, with Punk putting Perry into a choke.

Miro appeared at the event earlier for a contract signing for his AEW All Out match with Powerhouse Hobbs that will take place next week at AEW All Out in Chicago. He’s denying this account of the altercation on Twitter, writing, “That’s fake and untrue.”

You can view his tweet below. It’s rumored that Jack Perry was told to leave the stadium following the incident, while CM Punk stayed in the stadium.