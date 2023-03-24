Miro Doing Voice Role in HBO Max Short Yellowbird

Miro has picked up some voice work while he’s off AEW TV, announcing that he is voicing a role in the new HBO Max animated short Yellowbird. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce the news, writing:

“I’m very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird. It’s a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the “Only You” collection.”

It was reported earlier this month that Miro is healthy and ready to go, though there is not yet any word on potential new creative discussions between him and AEW.