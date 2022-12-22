Miro Fires Back Over Report Of Issues With AEW Creative

Miro saw today’s report about his absence from AEW TV being due to a disagreement regarding creative plans, and he took to social media to respond. As noted, Dave Meltzer said on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that there were plans for Miro after AEW All Out that would have led to a match at Full Gear, but that the Redeemer didn’t like the pitch. It was also said that several people who came to AEW from WWE are “leery” about doing jobs, with Bryan Danielson being an exception.

Miro posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, tagging Meltzer and writing: “what happened between January and June ?” Meltzer initially responded with “Why don’t you tell us,” before pointing to the hamstring injury that Miro suffered at last year’s Full Gear.

It’s worth noting that it was reported in March when Miro signed a multi-year contract extension with AEW that his hamstring injury had been healed up by that point and he was ready to go. Miro made his return on the June 1st episode of Dynamite but hasn’t been seen since All Out in September.

. @davemeltzerWON , what happened between January and June ? — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 22, 2022