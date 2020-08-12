wrestling / News
Miro Fires Back at User Who Says Lana’s The One Who Should Have Been Fired
Miro’s not taking a shot at his wife by a Twitter user lying down, firing back at the person this evening. The former Rusev was tagged along with Lana and Natalya by a user who was criticizing Lana and Natalya’s alliance, posting a now-deleted tweet which read:
“Why does everything with @NatbyNature and @LanaWWE have to be so cringe. And since Lana can’t wrestle just gotta find something to do with her. Ugh wish they kept @ToBeMiro and fired Lana. Now Everytime Lana is on screen it’s bathroom break #alwaysrusevday”
The fan didn’t delete it quickly enough for Miro to miss it, and he retweeted it with his own reply as you can see below. Miro was, of course, cut from WWE in mid-April and has been primarily streaming via Twitch and YouTube as a content creator since.
Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down. https://t.co/TcXj0yg4f2
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020
