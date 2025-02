Qatar Pro Wrestling has announced that Miro will be at their upcoming two-day Super Slam III event on February 21-22. This will be his first appearance since his AEW release. It’s unknown if he will wrestle at this time.

Other wrestlers advertised include Mick Foley, Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, Jonathan Gresham, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Minoru Suzuki and more.